KILPATRICK,
Valma Jeanette (Val):
(late of Wanaka) Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Graeme, and loving and loved mother of Greg Kilpatrick. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Robert and Marion Riddell, Eleanor and Bruce Smart, and Helen and Roger Mee. Loved aunt and great-aunt of her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the nurses, caregivers, and staff at The Oaks Rest Home and Village who have looked after Valma lovingly over the last nine years. Messages may be addressed to: PO Box 8165, Christchurch 8440. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Valma's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 17 to June 18, 2019