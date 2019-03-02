TURLAND, Valerie (Val):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Timaru on Friday, February 22, 2019, in her 82nd year. An adored wife of Peter (deceased), and a devoted mother of Wayne, Jenny, Karen, John, Robin, and their families.
"Now in the arms of Jesus"
Messages to 613 Levels Valley Road, RD 4, Timaru 7974. In keeping with Val's wishes a private family farewell will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019