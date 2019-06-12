THORNDYCROFT,
Valerie Margaret (Val)
(nee Smolenski)
(formerly Pengelly):
Of Oxford. Lost to us all on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Valerie's entire family and loved ones would like to invite you to join them in a Memorial Service at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Saturday, June 29, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oxford Hospital would be gratefully appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Thorndycroft family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from June 12 to June 15, 2019