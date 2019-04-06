NUTTALL,
Valerie Joyce (Val):
On April 3, 2019, peacefully at Elms Court Lifecare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda, Jeff and Jackie, and Karen, and dear friend of Thomas. Loved nana of Shane and Melissa, Renae and Tamara, Stephanie, Jordan, and Ryan, and loved great-gran of Chloe, and Lily, and their expected baby brother. Messages to the Nuttall family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Teen Suicide would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Val's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, April 9, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019