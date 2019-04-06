Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On April 3, 2019, peacefully at Elms Court Lifecare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda, Jeff and Jackie, and Karen, and dear friend of Thomas. Loved nana of Shane and Melissa, Renae and Tamara, Stephanie, Jordan, and Ryan, and loved great-gran of Chloe, and Lily, and their expected baby brother. Messages to the Nuttall family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Teen Suicide would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Val's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, April 9, at 10.30am.







