LOCKIE, Valerie Catherine
(Val) (nee Faith):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A cherished and adored soulmate of John, and a loving and kind mother and mother-in-law of Vivienne and Steve (Toowoomba), Sheryl (Christchurch), Joanne, and Scott. A loving grandma to Jarden, and Cameron, and an adored big sister of Alan and Jo, and Neville and Rhonda. Messages to 97 Ranfurly Street, St Albans, Christchurch 8014. In keeping with Val's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019