HEWISON,
Valerie Catherine:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Cedric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pamela and David Straker, Susan (dec) and John Kerr, Julie and Kevin Tiltman (Sydney), Gregory Quinn (Sydney), Michelle and Murray Angus. Loved Nana to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of Kauri Ward at Parklands Hospital and Dr Mark Sycamore for their care. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019