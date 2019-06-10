Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Utai FONOTIA. View Sign Death Notice



Utai John (Hooch):

At home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of the late Mary, loved father of Delia, the late Tony, Dianne, Bo, and Rachael, loved grandad of Kiri, Bonnie, and Floyd; Clarice, and Toni; Kieran, Brydon, Rya, Saxton, and Keita; and Georgia, Brooke, and Jaide; great-grandad of Emalee, and Zaine. A loved brother, brother-in-law, and son. Messages can be sent to 15 Warblington Street, Aranui, Christchurch 8061. If you want to see Dad you can, at John's house on Tuesday, June 11, from 12.00 noon. A Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Linwood Rugby Club, Kearneys Road, Linwood, on Friday, June 14 at 10.00am, followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, and then on to the Bower Hotel for a gathering.







FONOTIA,Utai John (Hooch):At home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of the late Mary, loved father of Delia, the late Tony, Dianne, Bo, and Rachael, loved grandad of Kiri, Bonnie, and Floyd; Clarice, and Toni; Kieran, Brydon, Rya, Saxton, and Keita; and Georgia, Brooke, and Jaide; great-grandad of Emalee, and Zaine. A loved brother, brother-in-law, and son. Messages can be sent to 15 Warblington Street, Aranui, Christchurch 8061. If you want to see Dad you can, at John's house on Tuesday, June 11, from 12.00 noon. A Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Linwood Rugby Club, Kearneys Road, Linwood, on Friday, June 14 at 10.00am, followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, and then on to the Bower Hotel for a gathering. Published in The Press on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers