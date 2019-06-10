FONOTIA,
Utai John (Hooch):
At home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of the late Mary, loved father of Delia, the late Tony, Dianne, Bo, and Rachael, loved grandad of Kiri, Bonnie, and Floyd; Clarice, and Toni; Kieran, Brydon, Rya, Saxton, and Keita; and Georgia, Brooke, and Jaide; great-grandad of Emalee, and Zaine. A loved brother, brother-in-law, and son. Messages can be sent to 15 Warblington Street, Aranui, Christchurch 8061. If you want to see Dad you can, at John's house on Tuesday, June 11, from 12.00 noon. A Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Linwood Rugby Club, Kearneys Road, Linwood, on Friday, June 14 at 10.00am, followed by a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, and then on to the Bower Hotel for a gathering.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2019