WALFORD, Una Doreen
(formerly Johnson)
(nee Belcher):
On February 16, 2019, peacefully at the Maples Rest Home, dearly loved wife of the late Donald Johnson, and Jim Walford, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Pauline (Whanganui), Barbara and Rowan, Eric and Mary, Paul and Kathleen, loved nana of Aaron, Keshia; Angela, Michael; Donald, Annette, the late Steven; Leesa, Tracey, Matthew and their partners, and much loved great-nana of her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Maples for all their loving care and support of Una and the family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Una Walford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019