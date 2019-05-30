Una CLINTON

  • "RIP Aunty Una."
    - Jo Riddell
  • "Great memories of a loved Aunty. Always had a smile, a cup..."
    - Jo Riddell
  • "Fond memories of Una when I was a child staying at the farm..."
    - Lynne Kearns
  • "Remembered fondly. We got to know Una when Daphne was at..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

CLINTON, Una Teresa:
On May 29, 2019, at The Oaks; aged 86 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Joe and Margaret, sister and sister-in-law of Bernard (deceased) and Rhena, David (deceased) and Judy, Sheila and Bill (deceased) Kearns, Daphne and Dennis Rossiter (both deceased) and a loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. Messages to the Clinton family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Tomorrow (Friday), at 3.00pm.

Published in The Press on May 30, 2019
