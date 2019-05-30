CLINTON, Una Teresa:
On May 29, 2019, at The Oaks; aged 86 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Joe and Margaret, sister and sister-in-law of Bernard (deceased) and Rhena, David (deceased) and Judy, Sheila and Bill (deceased) Kearns, Daphne and Dennis Rossiter (both deceased) and a loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. Messages to the Clinton family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Tomorrow (Friday), at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2019