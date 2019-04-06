PATEL,
Umeshbhai Manubhai (Umo):
Of Cheltenham, formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Aged 42 years. Loved husband of Asmita. Loving dad of Jainish. Loved son of Deviben and Manubhai Fakirbhai Patel (deceased). Brother of Vinod, Daksha, Shobhana, and Hema. Loved by all of his extended family. Messages to the Patel family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. A service for Umo will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11.30am.
NZIFH
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019