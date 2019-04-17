CROFTS, Tukotahi (Tu):
On April 11, 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his whanau. Dearly loved husband of the charming Barbara Louise, loved and loving father and father-in-law of Maria and JC, Peter and Tracy, and Tracey and Takofe. Loved and treasured Poua, and Papa of his 11 moko, and 11 great-moko. Tu was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Tim Storey and Nurse Maude for their care of Tu. Messages may be sent to the Crofts family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Tu's express wish, a private family interment has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2019