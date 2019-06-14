Troy O'DONNELL

Guest Book
  • "RIP troy .. condolences to all"
    - Josh Gardienr
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time, Troy was such a great..."
    - Stacy and Monique Sword
  • "So very sad to hear of Troys passing.He visited us all at..."
    - Lyn Laura Hedley Ollie
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

O'DONNELL,
Troy Peter Jack:
On June 12, 2019. Darling precious beloved son of Judy and Ken. Dearly beloved brother and brother-in-law of Brade and Tash. Loving uncle of Ethan and Conner. Much loved nephew of Gai and Pete. You were the kindest, most loving and caring person. You will be so desperately missed. We love you to the moon and back, around the world and back again.
"Sleep in peace
precious man"
Messages may be addressed to the O'Donnell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Mental Health NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tpjodonnell1206 A Celebration of Troy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, June 17, at 4.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.