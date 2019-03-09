|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tristram HARPER.
HARPER, Tristram Cuthbert:
March 22, 2019, will be the 50th anniversary of the tragic death of Tris on his descent from climbing Mt Rolleston.
A great guy
gone far too soon
I will be visiting Tris' grave in the Woodbury Cemetery, Geraldine, at 2.00pm on Friday, March 22, for a time of remembrance and reflection, if any friends or family wish to join me.
- Tony Kunowski [email protected]
Published in The Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019