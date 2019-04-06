WOOTTON, Trevor:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor WOOTTON.
Died peacefully at his home on April 1, 2019. Loved partner and best friend of Julia Carson. Loved father of Cathy and Ben, Darryl, Leanne and Bob, Cynthia and Evgeny, Louise and Tom, and Ange. Loved grandfather of Michael, Myah and Charlotte, and Valentyn. Valued member of the Lions International and the Vintage Machinery Club. Messages to Wootton Family, c/- PO Box 5659, Christchurch 8542. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at the Lions Den, Burnside Park, Avonhead, on Saturday, April 13, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019