Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor WOOTTON. View Sign



Died peacefully at his home on April 1, 2019. Loved partner and best friend of Julia Carson. Loved father of Cathy and Ben, Darryl, Leanne and Bob, Cynthia and Evgeny, Louise and Tom, and Ange. Loved grandfather of Michael, Myah and Charlotte, and Valentyn. Valued member of the Lions International and the Vintage Machinery Club. Messages to Wootton Family, c/- PO Box 5659, Christchurch 8542. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at the Lions Den, Burnside Park, Avonhead, on Saturday, April 13, at 2.30pm.







WOOTTON, Trevor:Died peacefully at his home on April 1, 2019. Loved partner and best friend of Julia Carson. Loved father of Cathy and Ben, Darryl, Leanne and Bob, Cynthia and Evgeny, Louise and Tom, and Ange. Loved grandfather of Michael, Myah and Charlotte, and Valentyn. Valued member of the Lions International and the Vintage Machinery Club. Messages to Wootton Family, c/- PO Box 5659, Christchurch 8542. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at the Lions Den, Burnside Park, Avonhead, on Saturday, April 13, at 2.30pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers