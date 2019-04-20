HAINES, Trevor James:
|
Passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019, in his 83rd year. Much loved husband of Pam, loved and loving Dad to Phillip and Wayne, and father-in-law to Dianne and Nadine, and devoted Granddad to David, Caitlin and Lachlan.
He will be sorely missed
and his memories with us cherished by his family
and friends.
Messages may be addressed to the Haines family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Trevor will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019