REVELL, Trent David:
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with his loving family at his side, aged 56 years. Much loved son of the late Vi and Bob. Loved father of Laurah Rose, and Anna Rose. Loved and adored granddad of Leilia Rose, and Josiah. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, and mate to all. Messages may be addressed to the Revell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Trent's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 16, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019