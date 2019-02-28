GABITES, Toni Marie:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019. A treasured daughter of Rusty (deceased) and Theresa, a loved sister of Mark, and a cherished aunt .
"Rest in Peace"
In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield Timaru 7942. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Toni's life will be held in the St Thomas' Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 28, 2019