Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019. A treasured daughter of Rusty (deceased) and Theresa, a loved sister of Mark, and a cherished aunt .

"Rest in Peace"

In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield Timaru 7942. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Toni's life will be held in the St Thomas' Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.







