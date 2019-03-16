BUCKLEY, Toni:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni BUCKLEY.
On March 13, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at Oxford Hospital, loved and adored wife of David, dearly loved mum of Nina, and Chris, loving grandmother of Leo, loved sister and sister-in-law of Fiona and David, and a loving companion of Ragxi. Huge thanks to all of the amazing staff at Oxford Hospital for everything that they have done for Toni and her family for the last year. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Toni Buckley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends of Oxford Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Toni's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Monday, March 18, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019