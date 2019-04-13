Tjeerd FERINGA

FERINGA, Tjeerd (Jed):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at The Oaks. Cherished husband of Gloria, father of Grant, Mark and Donna, and father-in-law of Simon Musgrave. Grandad to Elliot, Matthew and Liam, Emma and Helena, Alicia and Danielle. Tjeerd's funeral will be held at his home, 47 Muir Avenue, Halswell, Christchurch, This Day (Saturday, April 13, 2019) at 2.00pm. Messages to be posted to "The Feringa Family" at the above address. A private interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery thereafter.

