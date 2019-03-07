WATTS, Tina-Maria Anne:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Loved mother of Levi, Awanui and Bonnie. Daughter of Maria and David, sister of Davana, Jade and Rowena, and loved Aunty of many. Messages may be addressed to the Watts family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. She will be laid in state at her sister's house until Friday. A Celebration of Tina's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2019