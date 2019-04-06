DAWBER, Timothy Robin:
On April 2, 2019, at the Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, the loving companion of Barbara. He was the third son of Margaret and Ralp Dawber (Ouruhia), and brother of Mark (Christchurch), Lindsay (Auckland) and the late Susan. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be made in Tim's memory. These can be sent to Mary Potter Hospice, Freepost 3053, PO Box 7442 Newtown, Wellington 6242. As it was Tim's wish, a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019