BARKER,
Timothy Matthew (Tim):
Passed away on April 27, 2019. Most dearly loved partner of Leianda, beloved youngest son of Anne and the late Neville Barker, step-son to Ian, brother to Dale and Peter, brother-in-law to Tanea, Joy, and Tom, son-in-law to Brian and Irene, uncle to Ethan, Tom, Brianna and Annaliese, and daddy to feline children Bennie, Daisy and George.
We loved you so very much and will miss your brilliant smile and twinkly blue eyes. You were kind, loving and a true gentleman.
A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday, May 3, at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on May 1, 2019