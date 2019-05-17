MORGAN, Thyra Cecily:
Peacefully in Tauranga on May 15, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Glyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Bronwyn; Gareth and Susanne, Geoff and Helen. Loved Nanna and Grand-nanna to Sarah and Andy, Isabel and Grace, Jono and Trisha, Anna and Olivia, James and Caitlin, Tom and Annie, Alex and Sam. A private family service has been held and then a memorial service is being planned for September at Holme Station, South Canterbury. Communications to the Morgan family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Press on May 17, 2019