NAYLOR,

Thomas William (Tom):

Reg No 42557 Sigs Whiskey 2 Co, Vietnam Veteran. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Dearly loved and loving husband of Pauline, much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Nicole Naylor, Natasha and Dean Armstrong, cherished pop of Bethany Armstrong. Loved son of the late Emma and Herb Naylor, and brother of the late Marguerite. Loved son-in-law of Ede and Jack Jones and the late Kevin Heslin. Much loved brother-in-law of Kevin and Elizabeth Heslin of Morven, loved uncle of Daniel and Courtney, Emma and Chris, Rachel and Olivia, loved nephew, cousin and friend to many who will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA Red Poppy / Veterans Fund can be made at the service. Messages to 127 Bright Street, Cobden, Greymouth 7802. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Chapel, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday, April 24 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.

Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth



