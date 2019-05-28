Guest Book View Sign Service Information H A Thompson Ltd 86 Gibson Quay Hokitika , West Coast 037557993 Death Notice



Thomas Moye (Tom):

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 94. Cherished and devoted husband of Margaret, adored and special father and father-in-law of Michael and Yvonne, Biddy, Peter and Julie, John, Robin and Michele, Christopher, and Suzanne and Garry. Loved grandad of Michelle and Quentin, Ben and Sherry, Jason, Thomas, Kirsty, Jacob, Ellemay and Josh, Georgia and Brendon, Kate and Jake, Libby, Pixie, and Greta. Loved great-grandad of Tayla, James, Kodi (deceased), Emily, Faythe, Braithe, Lochy, Hunter, and Ebonique. Loved son of the late John and Honora. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary (deceased), Zita and Maurice (deceased) McBride, Monica and Des (deceased) Kelly, and a loved brother in-law, uncle and friend of many. Cherished pal of Tigger the cat, Dick and Wags his farm dogs.

Our mighty Totara has fallen.

Rest in Peace.

Messages to PO Box 14, Ross 7860. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the family home, 95 Totara Valley Road on Friday night commencing at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, Ross on Saturday, June 1st commencing at 1.30pm, followed by burial with his parents in the Ross cemetery.







