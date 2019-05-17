Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MACKENZIE. View Sign Death Notice



MACKENZIE,

Thomas Alexander (Tom):

(2nd NZER WWII Reg. No. 455779 19th Battalion and J Force). Tom died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his 96th year. Loved husband of the late Jessie, loved father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Adrian, Helen, Jenny and Graeme. A loved grandfather of Stewart, Elizabeth and Peter, Mandy, Daniel and Mel, and Georgia. Loved great- grandad of Mitchell, Katelyn and Toby. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thomas Mackenzie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at the Hororata Hall, corner Duncans and Hororata Roads, Hororata, on Monday, May 20, at 2.00pm.







MACKENZIE,Thomas Alexander (Tom):(2nd NZER WWII Reg. No. 455779 19th Battalion and J Force). Tom died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his 96th year. Loved husband of the late Jessie, loved father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Adrian, Helen, Jenny and Graeme. A loved grandfather of Stewart, Elizabeth and Peter, Mandy, Daniel and Mel, and Georgia. Loved great- grandad of Mitchell, Katelyn and Toby. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thomas Mackenzie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at the Hororata Hall, corner Duncans and Hororata Roads, Hororata, on Monday, May 20, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers