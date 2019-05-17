MACKENZIE,
Thomas Alexander (Tom):
(2nd NZER WWII Reg. No. 455779 19th Battalion and J Force). Tom died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his 96th year. Loved husband of the late Jessie, loved father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Adrian, Helen, Jenny and Graeme. A loved grandfather of Stewart, Elizabeth and Peter, Mandy, Daniel and Mel, and Georgia. Loved great- grandad of Mitchell, Katelyn and Toby. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thomas Mackenzie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at the Hororata Hall, corner Duncans and Hororata Roads, Hororata, on Monday, May 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 17, 2019