LAFFEY, Reverend Father
Thomas Michael: SM
Peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved youngest son of the late Thomas and Mary Laffey. Loved youngest brother of Nell Scott and the late Delia George, Kathleen (Sr Chrysostom), Margaret, Lou and Tony Laffey, and Anne Bourk. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Vermont Street, Ponsonby, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press from May 3 to May 4, 2019