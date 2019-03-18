KITAI, Thomas Philip (Tom):
On March 15, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family. Loved partner of Andrea, loved father and father-in-law of Zara, Katie, Jesse, and Joseph. Grandfather of Glacia, Cassidy, Ashton. Stepfather of Bonnie, and Curtis. Son of Ruth, brother of Ina, Anita, David, and Mark. Uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved dearly by all of his extended family. Messages may be addressed to the Kitai Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made online at
bit.ly/tpkitai1503. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019