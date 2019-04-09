Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas HUNTER. View Sign

HUNTER, Thomas Sinclair:

On April 3, 2019, Tom passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father to Andrew (USA) and James. Cherished grandad to Zara, Ella and Sophie. Much respected father-in-law to Micayela and Lynn (USA). Brother-in-law of Elisabeth and the late Graham Neill, and Barbara and Kevin Mitchell. Uncle of Jane, Louise, Emma, Peter and Stephen. Great-uncle of Rosemary, Mathew, Liam and Ethan. Many thanks to the caring staff at Nurse Maude Home Care/District Nurse and Burwood Hospital. No flowers by request, but donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Hunter Family C/- 3/243 Blenheim Rd, Christchurch. The service will be held at the Knox Centre, 28 Bealey Avenue, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm.





