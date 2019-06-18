FLOOD,
Thomas Berry (Tom):
On June 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) for 66 years, loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Marilyn, Anne, Tom and Lynn, and Julie, loving Pa of Katie and Andrew, Abby and Michael, and Theresa; Bonnie, and Tom; Edward, and Amy, loved brother of Ruby, Alice, Patricia, Irene, Henry, Isabel, and the late Jim, Eddie, Frank, and Billy. Special thanks to Dr Martin Fisher and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Tom. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tom Flood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Tom will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019