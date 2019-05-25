ENNIS, Thomas Mitchell:
On May 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 25 years. Most treasured, courageous son of Robyn Walsh and Tom Ennis, most adored and special first grandson of Tom and Patricia Ennis, darling Mokopuna of Bernie, Mahana, and Rima Walsh, cherished by his many auntys and uncles, and a loved brother, cousin, and friend. Special acknowledgement to the marvellous team of caregivers throughout his life. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thomas Ennis, c/- PO Box 13-046, Christchurch 8141. The Funeral service for Thomas will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019