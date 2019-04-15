Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Thomas Bernard (Tom):

Passed away in Greymouth on April 13, 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband for more than 60 years of Mary Susan (Sue), loved father and father-in-law of Dermot and Karyn, Mary and Chris, Celia and Ross, Dorothy and Dean, Martin and Cindy, and Betty, much loved grandad of Sarah and Ivo, Sean and Kimberley, Sophie and Charlie, Jai and Katelyn, Brad and Savannah, James and Sacha, Tahlia, Joanne, Jack, and Rylee, adored 'GG Tom' of Zeb, and Cleo. Loved youngest son of Paddy and Mae, loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat (dec) and Mabel, and the late Ted, Bill and Cis, Jimmy and Fey, Regis and Anne, and Ellen and Jack, a loved brother-in-law of Hilary and John, Denis and Linda, and Rosalie and Jeff, a cherished uncle, cousin and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Grey Base Hospital A & E Department and Morice Ward for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Greymouth Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the church or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 25 Cowper Street, Greymouth 7805. A Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth on Wednesday, at 2.00pm followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be in the church on Tuesday at 6.30pm.







