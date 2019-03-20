THOMSON, Thelma Myrtle:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, Aged 75. Dearly loved wife of Gordon. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Eugene and Lisa. Deeply loved Nana of Katelyn, and Cameron. Darling little sister of Bill, Dorothy, and those gone before. Dearest sister-in-law and Aunt to Lillian, and Preston Biddick. A loving friend to many.
"Will be sadly missed"
Messages for Thelma's family may be posted to the Thomson Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Service to Celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Oxford Baptist Church, 166 High Street, Oxford, on Friday, March 22, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019