Teumere Apakura (Apa):

Suddenly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at home, with her loving family at her side, aged 65 years. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Eran and Ron, Karel and Cheryl, and Hanna and Scott. Loved and adored Armie and Grandmere of Xavier, and Ezra; Amelie, and Tate; and Sienna. Dearly loved daughter of Pa Terry and Colleen. Much loved sister of Christopher, Perry, Tiare, and Paul. Messages may be addressed to the Donders family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Apa will be Celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 100 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Wednesday, April 24, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







Published in The Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019

