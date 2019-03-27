FITZGIBBON,
Teresa Margaret:
On Monday, March 25, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Max, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Kieran, Kevin and Kelly, Liz, Dot and Ross, Bernie and Sue, and dearly loved Nana of Max, Ryan, David, Teresa, and Nicole, Matthew, and Alysha, and great-Nana of Jon.
R.I.P.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 18, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Fitzgibbon family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Friday, March 29, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Belfast Cemetery, Belfast Road.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019