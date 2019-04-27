WRIGHT,
Taini Morere Koroteke
(nee Parata):
9 June 1926 – 24 April 2019
Peacefully passed away at Kowhainui Rest Home, Wanganui. Beloved wife of the late R R W (Bill) Wright and mother of the late Tangiwai Huirapa Rainbow. Survived by her daughter Marama Laurenson, her mokopuna Katherine, Alexander and Kate, Antonia and Robert; mokomoko Theodora, Beatrix, Georgiana, Henry, Matilda, William, Penelope, Petra and Richard. Dearly loved by Richard and Susan Laurenson, Jack and Isabella. Taini will be welcomed with a Mihi Whakatau into the Waimarino Baptist Church, 14 - 16 Seddon St, Raetihi, at 10.00am on Tuesday 30 April 2019. The funeral service will commence at 2.00pm followed by interment at the Raetihi Lawn Cemetery.
Te mreikura o Puketeraki ko ngaro, ka tangi ko Tahu.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019