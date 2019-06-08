DIXON, Tai Tarulata:
13.10.1978 - 02.06.2019
Tragically taken; aged 40 years. Much loved wife of Scott, and devoted Mum of Iona and Lucia.
"I love you miles and miles forever"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tai's favourite Charity, KidsCan, would be much appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/ttdixon0206 A Celebration of Tai's life will be held at the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, June 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019