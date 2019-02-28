Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



MARLEY, Sylvia Pelham:Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pete. Cherished mum and mum-in-law of David and Aiga, Alan and Lynn, Heather, Lindsay (deceased) and Teena. Much loved 'Nana Sylv' of Jason and Rachel, Reneé and Greg, Adam, Alicia and Rowan, Shannon and Mark, Carl and Steff, Graham and Natalie, Sam and Mhairi, Amanda and Damon. Great-Nana of Jessica, Nicole, Shaun, Hamish, Bridget, Sahmer and Ethan, Chelsea, Hayden and Casey, Kiara, Ewan, Logan, Brock, and Lindsay. Great-great-Nana of Isobella. Many thanks to the staff of unit 2, Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital for all their loving care of Sylvia. Messages to the Marley family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/spmarley2602 A Funeral Service for Sylvia will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11.00am. Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019

