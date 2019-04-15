Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia BELL. View Sign



On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bethesda Hospital, Christchurch, beloved wife of the late John Joseph (Jack) Bell, cherished mother of sons Jeffrey, Ron and Alan. Beloved mother-in-law and friend of Joy, Fran and Kay. Nana to Roanne and Richard, Daniel, Monique and Matthew and Justin. Great-Nana to Briana and Tayla, Lily and Jack, Kohen and Haden. Messages may be addressed to the Bell family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Thursday, April 18, at 12.00pm.







