BLUE, Suzanne Mary (Sue)
(nee Seay):
Passed away in her motor home, at Piano Flat, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Loved partner of Ian Everett, loved godmother to James, and Tom. Loved sister to Michael, and Richard, and a loved Aunty. A service for Sue will be held at Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Monday, March 18, at 2.30pm. Sue will be available from 2.00pm for viewing, private cremation to follow. Messages to 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.
Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019