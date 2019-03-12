SMITH, Susan Elizabeth:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan SMITH.
On March 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, aged 64 years. Dearly beloved wife of Russell. Proud mother of Jaimee and Sam. Mother-in-law of Seth Freeman and held a special place for Charlotte Garland. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Joyce and George Smith. Loved sister-in-law of Brian and Nean, Peter and Karen (Brisbane), Deb and Bill Walters, and Tracey and Don Bremner (Brisbane). Loved aunt of all of her nieces and nephews.
You fought an amazing battle Susie, a link in our family chain has been broken.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019