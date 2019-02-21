REVELL,
Susan Joan (Sue):
Passed peacefully on February 20, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous battle. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Murray, much loved mum of Jeff and Karen, and Leanne and Mark Philpot. Loved and treasured Nan of Madison, Makenzie and Max. Sue was a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care of Sue. Messages may be sent to the Revell family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Susan will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Saturday, February 23, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 21, 2019