Susan (nee Clement):
On April 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 65th year. Much loved wife of Andrew, mother of James, Kirstie, Jen and Robbie, proud grandmother of Charlotte, Jessica, Sarah, Toby, Rachel and Daniel, daughter of Lois, and sister of Ann, Ian and Brian.
"Love endures all things".
Messages may be addressed to The McGowan Family, 79 Halberg Street, Christchurch 8061. A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at Mona Vale, on Monday, April 15 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2019