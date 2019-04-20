Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan MACDONALD. View Sign



On Monday, April 15, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Christopher MacDonald, loved mother of Diane and the late Glenis, mother-in-law of Mervin Paterson, and loving Grandmother to her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the Anthony Wilding staff for their care over the last 10 years, and a big thank you to Dr Sarah Marr of the Halswell Heath Centre. Messages to the MacDonald Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A private service for Susan has been held.







Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019

