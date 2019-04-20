MacDONALD,
On Monday, April 15, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Christopher MacDonald, loved mother of Diane and the late Glenis, mother-in-law of Mervin Paterson, and loving Grandmother to her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the Anthony Wilding staff for their care over the last 10 years, and a big thank you to Dr Sarah Marr of the Halswell Heath Centre. Messages to the MacDonald Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A private service for Susan has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019