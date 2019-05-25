CARLSON, Susan Mary
(nee Williams)
(formerly Stapley, Freme):
Passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Robert (Bob), loved daughter of the late Molly and Eric Williams, daughter-in-law of Margaret Carlson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Craig Corson, Eric Freme and Lucy (Christchurch), loved sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Lloyd, John and Jacqueline (Dunedin), Bruce and Julie, Doug, Jason and the late Karen (Christchurch), loved nana of Savarnah, Caitlen, Blake, Charlotte, and Nixon (Christchurch), loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Ward 25 for all their care and support shown to Sue. In keeping with Sue's wishes a private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019