Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Williams)

(formerly Stapley, Freme):

Passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Robert (Bob), loved daughter of the late Molly and Eric Williams, daughter-in-law of Margaret Carlson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Craig Corson, Eric Freme and Lucy (Christchurch), loved sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Lloyd, John and Jacqueline (Dunedin), Bruce and Julie, Doug, Jason and the late Karen (Christchurch), loved nana of Savarnah, Caitlen, Blake, Charlotte, and Nixon (Christchurch), loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Ward 25 for all their care and support shown to Sue. In keeping with Sue's wishes a private Family Service has been held.







CARLSON, Susan Mary(nee Williams)(formerly Stapley, Freme):Passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Robert (Bob), loved daughter of the late Molly and Eric Williams, daughter-in-law of Margaret Carlson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Craig Corson, Eric Freme and Lucy (Christchurch), loved sister and sister-in-law of Irene and Lloyd, John and Jacqueline (Dunedin), Bruce and Julie, Doug, Jason and the late Karen (Christchurch), loved nana of Savarnah, Caitlen, Blake, Charlotte, and Nixon (Christchurch), loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Ward 25 for all their care and support shown to Sue. In keeping with Sue's wishes a private Family Service has been held. Published in The Press on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers