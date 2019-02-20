Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart THOM. View Sign



Suddenly, on February 18, 2019. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loved father of Jon and Josh (Dunedin), loved son of George (dec) and Grace (dec) Thom, son-in-law of Dr Bill (dec) Olds, Denise and John (dec) Brun, loved brother and brother-in-law of Bruce and Isabel, Shona and Graham Matthews, Bill and Chris Olds, Penny Olds and Richard Winter, Liz and Bernie Cooper and Alison Thom, loved nephew of Jill Shelton and treasured by his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Stuart's life is to be held in Dunstan High School, Enterprise Street, Alexandra, on Sunday, February 24 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Zealand Heart Foundation and may be left at the service. Messages to 7 Attfield Close, Clyde, 9330.







