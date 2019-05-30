SINCLAIR, Stuart:
On May 29, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edith, loved father and father-in-law of Keith, Wayne and Jenny, and the late Paul, loved Poppy of Annette, Trevor, Leisa, Deborah; Amy, Matthew, and Michael, and loved great-grandfather of James, Hannah, Abigail, Sam, Paige, Luke, Samantha, Cara, Daniel, Torryn, Brayden, Isabella, Indie, Ephraim, Evelyn, and Eden. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stuart Sinclair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Friday, May 31, at 11.30am, thereafter interment at Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2019