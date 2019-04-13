Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Stuart James Alexander (Stu):

At home in Cheviot after a big brave battle, on April 10, 2019, aged 74 years. Treasured precious mate of Wendy, proud and loved father of his sons James (Jim), and Hamish, loved father-in-law of Anna, and Melanie, adored Granddad Stu of Brynlea, Abbey, Tegan, Katie, and Vivian. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Pain and McNeilly families. A sincere thank you to the amazing Cheviot District Nurses, Faye, Bridie, and Joie, and the staff of Cheviot Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Pain Family, 8 Robinson Street, Cheviot 7310. A Service for Stu will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm.







PAIN,Stuart James Alexander (Stu):At home in Cheviot after a big brave battle, on April 10, 2019, aged 74 years. Treasured precious mate of Wendy, proud and loved father of his sons James (Jim), and Hamish, loved father-in-law of Anna, and Melanie, adored Granddad Stu of Brynlea, Abbey, Tegan, Katie, and Vivian. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Pain and McNeilly families. A sincere thank you to the amazing Cheviot District Nurses, Faye, Bridie, and Joie, and the staff of Cheviot Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Pain Family, 8 Robinson Street, Cheviot 7310. A Service for Stu will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers