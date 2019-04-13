PAIN,
Stuart James Alexander (Stu):
At home in Cheviot after a big brave battle, on April 10, 2019, aged 74 years. Treasured precious mate of Wendy, proud and loved father of his sons James (Jim), and Hamish, loved father-in-law of Anna, and Melanie, adored Granddad Stu of Brynlea, Abbey, Tegan, Katie, and Vivian. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Pain and McNeilly families. A sincere thank you to the amazing Cheviot District Nurses, Faye, Bridie, and Joie, and the staff of Cheviot Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Pain Family, 8 Robinson Street, Cheviot 7310. A Service for Stu will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019