GORDON, Stuart Andrew:
Passed peacefully in Wellington Hospital, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Gillian. Loved father and step-father of Donald, Eric and Richard. Respected father-in-law of Angela, Cindy and Mina. Treasured brother of Rosemary, Ian (deceased) and Cherry. Grateful thanks to staff at Wellington Hospital. Messages to "The Gordon family" may be sent via www.lychgate.co.nz, or c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at 11.00am, on Tuesday, June 11, at Island Bay Presbyterian Church (88 The Parade, Wellington), followed by private cremation.
