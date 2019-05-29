DERMODY,
Stuart James (Stu):
Suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with his beloved wife Laureen (Sarah) by his side. Best friend and soulmate to Laureen. Loved and loving stepfather and father-in-law to Lucretia and Greg, Jamie and Stacey. Loved and loving grandfather of Brooke, Bailey, Xander, Mahalia, and Ari.
"Forever in our hearts - I will love you forever"
Messages may be addressed to the Dermody family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial gathering will be held for Stu on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2.00pm, at the Yaldhurst Hotel where he met his 'darling girl' 33 years ago.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019