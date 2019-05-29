Stuart DERMODY

Guest Book
  • " Thanks for taking such great care of Laureen. Your sense..."
    - Barb Hugh McLachlan
  • "Rip Stu had some great times tought me a lot from the guy..."
    - Chris Sanders
  • "RIP Stu. You will be missed. Great work colleague and..."
    - Mark
  • "A top bloke, whose southern humor never failed to brighten..."
    - Steve Woods
  • "Going to be sadly missed by all our staff as he became more..."
    - Roger Gallop
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

DERMODY,
Stuart James (Stu):
Suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with his beloved wife Laureen (Sarah) by his side. Best friend and soulmate to Laureen. Loved and loving stepfather and father-in-law to Lucretia and Greg, Jamie and Stacey. Loved and loving grandfather of Brooke, Bailey, Xander, Mahalia, and Ari.
"Forever in our hearts - I will love you forever"
Messages may be addressed to the Dermody family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial gathering will be held for Stu on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2.00pm, at the Yaldhurst Hotel where he met his 'darling girl' 33 years ago.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2019
